The German Embassy in Ghana has informed persons seeking work about a vacant position

In a Facebook post, the Embassy listed the requirements as well as the deadline for submitting applications

Ghanaians who reacted to the post have shared varied opinions on the job opening, with many seeking more information about it

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany has announced an employment opportunity for interested Ghanaians.

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Frederik Landshoft, announces job openings at the German High Commission office in Accra. Photo source: GermanAmbGhana/X

Source: UGC

The Embassy, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 3, said it was seeking to employ a Foreign Language Assistant to work at the Embassy on a full-time basis.

Who qualifies for the German Embassy job

To qualify for the position, applicants should possess excellent written and spoken German (B2 level or higher) and English (C1 level or higher).

As part of the requirements, interested applicants should be knowledgeable in Microsoft Office, have at least a Senior High School certificate, and have administrative work experience.

The job description for the likely successful applicant includes:

Handling routine correspondence and general secretarial work in the departments of Administration, Regional Medical Office, Press, and Culture

Scheduling appointments and organisational preparation of events

Invitation management: guest lists, sending invitations, and processing responses

Assisting in the preparation and support of delegations and projects, as well as research work and general correspondence

Communication with ministries as well as German, Ghanaian, and other bilateral and multilateral institutions in the areas of Administration, Culture, and Press

Support with document and billing management

Responding to citizen inquiries

Gathering relevant information from institutions in Ghana in the areas of Administration, Culture, and Press

Translations and revisions of English-language drafts

Substituting for other service posts

The deadline for interested persons to apply was June 11, 2026.

Below is a Facebook post of the job opening by the Embassy

The Keir Starmer-led UK government announces national service internship openings at the British High Commission office in Accra. Photo source: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty Images, British High Commission

Source: Getty Images

British High Commission announces job vacancy

The British High Commission in Accra, in a similar announcement in May 2026, advertised job vacancies at its embassy for national service interns at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (Policy & Political roles).

To be deemed eligible, prospective applicants should currently be enrolled in relevant degree programmes at their various universities.

Additionally, applicants are required to be computer literate in Microsoft Suite tools such as Teams, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, among others.

Reactions to job vacancy at German Embassy

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post showed interest, with many asking questions about the role.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Anim Kwadwo Okyere Wale stated:

“If I went to university, what is German language that I can't speak?”

Pamela Simmons wrote:

“What about someone born in Germany who is willing to relocate for that job?”

Kingsford Apedo stated:

“Eiii, this is my first time hearing something like this.”

Adu Charity indicated:

“Make sure you have at least B2 in German language before you apply.”

Kojo Djan Jnr added:

“I wish I had B1 to apply because I can speak German and my English is fluent.”

US embassy announces job openings in Ghana

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US announced job openings at its various embassies worldwide.

The US Department of State listed the requirements for available employment opportunities at foreign missions.

Source: YEN.com.gh