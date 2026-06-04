Germany Embassy Announces Job Vacancy for Ghanaians, Shares Eligibility Criteria
- The German Embassy in Ghana has informed persons seeking work about a vacant position
- In a Facebook post, the Embassy listed the requirements as well as the deadline for submitting applications
- Ghanaians who reacted to the post have shared varied opinions on the job opening, with many seeking more information about it
The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany has announced an employment opportunity for interested Ghanaians.
The Embassy, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 3, said it was seeking to employ a Foreign Language Assistant to work at the Embassy on a full-time basis.
Who qualifies for the German Embassy job
To qualify for the position, applicants should possess excellent written and spoken German (B2 level or higher) and English (C1 level or higher).
As part of the requirements, interested applicants should be knowledgeable in Microsoft Office, have at least a Senior High School certificate, and have administrative work experience.
The job description for the likely successful applicant includes:
- Handling routine correspondence and general secretarial work in the departments of Administration, Regional Medical Office, Press, and Culture
- Scheduling appointments and organisational preparation of events
- Invitation management: guest lists, sending invitations, and processing responses
- Assisting in the preparation and support of delegations and projects, as well as research work and general correspondence
- Communication with ministries as well as German, Ghanaian, and other bilateral and multilateral institutions in the areas of Administration, Culture, and Press
- Support with document and billing management
- Responding to citizen inquiries
- Gathering relevant information from institutions in Ghana in the areas of Administration, Culture, and Press
- Translations and revisions of English-language drafts
- Substituting for other service posts
The deadline for interested persons to apply was June 11, 2026.
Below is a Facebook post of the job opening by the Embassy
British High Commission announces job vacancy
The British High Commission in Accra, in a similar announcement in May 2026, advertised job vacancies at its embassy for national service interns at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (Policy & Political roles).
To be deemed eligible, prospective applicants should currently be enrolled in relevant degree programmes at their various universities.
Additionally, applicants are required to be computer literate in Microsoft Suite tools such as Teams, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, among others.
Reactions to job vacancy at German Embassy
Social media users who took to the comment section of the post showed interest, with many asking questions about the role.
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Anim Kwadwo Okyere Wale stated:
“If I went to university, what is German language that I can't speak?”
Pamela Simmons wrote:
“What about someone born in Germany who is willing to relocate for that job?”
Kingsford Apedo stated:
“Eiii, this is my first time hearing something like this.”
Adu Charity indicated:
“Make sure you have at least B2 in German language before you apply.”
Kojo Djan Jnr added:
“I wish I had B1 to apply because I can speak German and my English is fluent.”
US embassy announces job openings in Ghana
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US announced job openings at its various embassies worldwide.
The US Department of State listed the requirements for available employment opportunities at foreign missions.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh