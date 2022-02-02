Dr Stephen Ansah-Addo is a US-based Ghanaian dermatologist at the University of Michigan in the United States of America

He helped an expectant mother deliver a healthy baby on board a flight that was bound for Washington Dulles International Airport

The incident happened on board United Airlines Flight 997 on Sunday evening, January 30, 2022

US-resident Ghanaian dermatologist, Dr Stephen Ansah-Addo, became an internet star after he helped safely deliver a bouncing baby boy on board United Airlines Flight 997.

The rare mid-air miracle occurred on Sunday evening, January 30, 2022, two hours before landing.

The plane was transporting an expectant mother and Dr Ansah-Addo from the Kotoka International Airport in Accra to the Washington Dulles International Airport on an 11-hour flight.

Meet Stephen Ansah-Addo the Ghanaian Doctor who Delivered a Baby Boy Onboard a Plane.

Call to help mid-air

Dr Ansah-Addo, a dermatology resident at the University of Michigan, heard calls for a heath-care professional when the mother started having contractions.

YEN.com.gh gathered that she was not expecting to deliver until late February, but the flight was halfway across the Atlantic when she went into labour.

Dr Ansah-Addo jumped into action with assistance from a nurse from Dayton, Ohio, and a United flight attendant who doubles as a nurse.

The team got creative and turned the area behind business class into a labour ward to deliver a healthy baby boy, who showed up crying onboard.

The mother and baby ''are in good health,'' the airline said.

Witness' visuals

Ghanaian media personality, Nancy Adobea Anane, who was on board the flight shared visuals on social media.

Watch the videos below:

