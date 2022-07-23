Ghanaian Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has captured fun moments on a private jet

The lawmaker shared several mouth-watering photos showing her expensive lifestyle despite a fierce public backlash against her prolonged absence from Parliament

Sirr Muzzammil, who commented with other netizens said, ''we use the God of Psalm to beg you, please come home and represent your people''

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has shared several mouth-watering photos of her fun moments on a private jet.

In the shots seen by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, the legislator and Gender Minister looked very happy despite a fierce public backlash against her prolonged absence from Parliament.

The MP has been in the US since December 2021 but says the campaign against her absenteeism is a political witch-hunt.

Alluding to Psalm 23:5 in a message accompanying her recent photos on a private jet, the MP appeared to poke fun at her ''enemies''.

"You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil. My cup runs over,'' she wrote.

The images of the lawmaker having fun on a private jet have garnered reactions from social media users.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

How Ghanaians reacted

Sir-Obama Pokuase said:

''Look at that!''

Agyemang Duah Kweku Jr replied to Sir-Obama Pokuase's comment:

''Sir-Obama Pokuase wo bleedi.''

Anita Addie-nti commented:

''Surely goodness and mercy shall follow you. But sis, you have really disappointed me. I hope everything changes for the better now.''

Ohemaa Amma Tipa said:

''Life is good, alla boss lady, you do all.''

DomprehBa Kwame commented:

''Wow, this is the moment we have all been waiting for. Safe journey back home. I love you, mummy.''

Yahaya Siisu commented:

''Welcome to Ghana honourable minister.''

Sirr Muzzammil said:

''We use the God of Psalm to beg you, please come home and represent your people.''

Mawuli Sedem commented:

''The most powerful woman in Ghana at the moment. Touch her and end your political career.''

Ybag Reale said:

''Welcome home. The woman of the moment. The 137 decider. Ayeeko na majorityfuo abr3r.''

Adwoa Safo Shames Her Critics

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Sarah Adwoa Safo cruising in a whip while singing praises to God caused a stir online.

The clip comes amidst concerns over her absence from parliament because of her prolonged stay in the United States of America (USA).

The lawmaker and Gender Minister reportedly attended the graduation of her son Kelvin Ohene Kantanka Safo-Agyapong at Applewild School in Massachusetts, USA, on Tuesday.

