Becca, a celebrated Ghanaian musician, has been captured in a video with a lady who referred to herself as the daughter of the singer

The two were seen dancing their hearts out to Mvzee's song with Nigerian musician Yemi Alade, 'Dumebi.'

@KniiJoshTheBrandBoss a TikToker follower, commented: "woooow this is beautiful...100%"

Beautiful Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and actress Becca, legally known as Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, has recently caused huge stir online after a dance video surfaced.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @vmonique_mawulawe dancing with the actress to Mvzee's song with Yemi Alade, 'Dumebi'.

Becca with a pretty young lady Photo credit: @vmonique_mawulawe/TikTok

The video had the young lady describing Becca as her mother and referred to herself as the 'daughter'.

The actual caption was;

"Rate us with your battery percentage @thebeccaoffice"

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it. The video has over 164,000 view with close to 24,000 people liking and more than 260 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@KniiJoshTheBrandBoss commented:

woooow this is beautiful...100%

@mundi432 wrote:

You guys look really cute

@godslovee_ replied:

This made me smile. My queens

From @suzzhie_b.oye:

100%this is nice ❤

@babynaa22 commented:

But Becca has changed ooo.. I miss then times Becca, nice skin, nice face

Watch the full video linked below;

Becca shows face of her daughter in new video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Becca gave birth to a baby girl, he first child, in February 2019, after getting married to Tobi-Sanni Daniel in August 2018.

Since the child was born, no photo (image) of her has been posted on social media the singer made a conscious effort to keep her away from the public.

Even when the little girl turned one year old about eight weeks ago and a party was thrown for her, she was not unveiled.

Of all the photos and videos that popped up from the party which was attended by Nana Ama McBrown and Yvonne Nelson, none was of the little girl. But in what could be described as a pleasant surprise for her fans, Becca's daughter has finally been seen.

