Former University of Professional Studies, Accra Student Who Graduated With 1st-Class Resorts To Selling Shoes
- Sandra Ankrah, a University of Professional Studies, Accra, graduated with a first-class and hoped to get employed right away thanks to her good grades
- She applied to several jobs after national services but was unable to land a corporate job
- The first-class graduate birthed an idea to buy and sell locally-made footwear as a business and has been successful at it
A driven Ghanaian lady named Sandra Ankrah has recently opened up about life after graduating from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, with a first-class degree.
The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Sandra's LinkedIn timeline reveals that she has had to resort to buying and selling locally-made shoes after her numerous attempts to land a corporate job after school were unsuccessful.
Sharing more about her journey, the first-class degree holder admitted that she was very hopeful that she would get a great job right after her national service, given her excellent academic performance, but that was unfortunately not the case.
"Prior to my service, I had been full of hope as I had studied hard to attain First Class honours and dreamt of a rewarding career that awaits me. You can imagine a First Class student who has graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, with a CGPA of 3.76 and how enthused I was to be employed in the corporate world"
After trying for months with no positive outcome, Sandra birthed the idea to venture into a shoe business and has been successful at it.
"I had to ask myself the "W" questions; Who am I? where do I come from? where am I going? where do I start from?
Here I am taking my usual buying and selling of locally made shoes to a next level at Ahofade ☺️ after several unsuccessful attempts to get into the corporate world"
She shared more about her journey in the post linked here.
