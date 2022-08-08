She's got the need for speed - a lucky young South African woman has been gifted a brand new car

Mahle Khumalo's new ride is a flashy Mini Cooper and had the fortunate lady in disbelief as she stood in front of ther fresh wheels with her mouth wide open

Mzansi tweeps are happy but some are jealous, complaining about their parents and wishing to be adopted by hers

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mahle Khumalo was surprised with a fancy-looking surprise car for her birthday and she's stunned with the Mini Cooper from her parents. Images: @mahle_khumalo/ Twitter

Source: UGC

A young South African woman stood in disbelief as her parents surprised her with a brand new ride. The car isn't entry-level either, it's a sporty-looking Mini Cooper.

Mahle Khumalo shared her speedy surprise on Twitter. The post went viral with tons of Mzansi tweeps congratulating her, and playfully showing their jealousy. The tweet itself says:

"My parents really surprised me with a car."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The car seems to be a kitted-out Mini Cooper with an automatic transmission. You can also see the digital centre console with top-class, built-in apps. The stunned look on the lucky lady's face says it all as she stands wide-mouthed in front of her brand-new whip.

Of course, Mzansi tweeps had a lot to say, with @MikelSesh saying:

"Some parents really take this parenting thing very seriously... Congrats my sista❤️❤️"

@IG_Jay_Khath was happy and interested in getting a car themselves by asking:

"Girl Congratulations Kween❤️ Chile how do I buy a car from that brother? Do you have his contacts?"

Other users shared their struggles through memes, with @starlight_vx posting:

Another user hilariously commented:

"Where do you guys get such parents?? Mine surprised me with depression..."

@lamuni87 took a playful jab at @mahle_khumalo by stating:

In which Mahle clapped back with this response:

"Okay next time I’ll try look surprised for the whole hour"

Feeling left out of the gift-giving Mahle experienced, @Kagiesure asked:

"Aren’t they interested in adopting a 27 year old?"

With @LBhetele also wanting to join in on the fun:

Mother Buys New Whip for Her Son’s 13th Birthday, Many Left Dumbfounded

In other gift-giving stories, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a mother Caro Matau left online users both elated and stunned after she shared that she had bought her son his first car on his 13th birthday.

She shared the news along with photos of her boy with his new ride on her social media recently.

“It was about 2 years ago that I made a promise to my first child son. I promised him that when he turns 13 years old, I'll start teaching him how to drive a car. Today he turns 13 years old. I then realised that he can't learn by driving my big auto car and that he needed a manual car to learn.\

He will learn driving in our estate until such time when the law allows him to get the right documents and drive in the streets,” said Caro who wished her son beautiful blessings.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za