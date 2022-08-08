The fortunes of Mr Ikechukwu Osakwe have bettered for good after he was gifted a brand new car and placed on life salary by Innoson

In 1979, Ikechukwu popularly known as Osabros had prophesied to Chief Innocent that he would be the first man in Africa to manufacture vehicles and sell to different African countries.

At that time, the Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd, Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma didn't have a car or a manufacturing company

43 years after his prophecy, the Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd, Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma has honoured Mr Ikechukwu Osakwe popularly referred to as Osabros with a brand new IVM G5 car.

Ikechukwu was also placed on a monthly salary that will run for his lifetime.

Innoson placed the man on a salary for life. Photo Credit: Soludo TV, Applesbite

Ikechukwu's prophecy

According to a report by the Head of Corporate Communications of the company Cornel Osigwe which was shared on Facebook by Soludo TV, Ikechukwu had in 1979 prophesied to Chief Innocent that he would be the first man in Africa to manufacture vehicles and sell to different African countries.

Chief Innocent didn't have a car or a manufacturing plant at the time the prophecy was made.

During the presentation of the car which was held on Saturday, July 22nd, the Chairman of Innoson Group Dr Innnocent recalled how Ikechukwu had delivered the prophecy to him that fateful day 43 years ago.

He said the man came all the way from Kano and blocked him at the front of his house to deliver the prophecy he had in a dream.

"He told me that CAP means Chukwuma Automobile Productions. Immediately he said that I laughed him to scorn and left him immediately.

"After some years when I established the first motorcycle assembly plant, he came back again to remind me of that dream again and told me that I will still manufacture vehicles. Of a truth it was after I had established my vehicle manufacturing plant that I realized that his prophecy was real.

"This week I signed an MOU with TAXI PLUS all the way from MALI to supply about 400 vehicles to Mali and I then recalled that Mr Ikechukwu Osakwe prophesied as far back as 1979 that I will be the first indigenous vehicle manufacturing company to sell cars to other African countries. I shed tears of joy and said this can only be the hand of God.

"That is why I have invited him to let him know that his prophecy has been fulfilled. I have decided to give him a Brand new IVM G5 SUV and pay him a monthly salary for life. I want to encourage him to keep serving His God," Chief Innocent said.

Social media reactions

Gambo Yar'adua said:

"This is a loudable achievement worthy of pride, IVM is an entity of hope to the greater Nigerian dream, let's work on our unity n brotherhood, there is much to what unites us than what divides us, proudly Innosonites."

Awofeso Rasheed Ololade said:

"Congratulations to the recipient, more Anoiting and may God bless the benefactor. You have done well, for CEO to have gone to trace the pastor despite his busy schedule. It's a great kindness in return. May our benefactor locate us no matter our location."

Emeka Ibe said:

"Only good people that realise that everything that they have is not by their power but by God's grace can give back to the society.

"Well done Innoson motors, God bless you."

R O Hebrews Rohil said:

"This can only be God. God words must surely come to pass, except is not that spoke. I thank you Man of God for allowing yourself to be used by God. I also thank innocent Chukwuma. Innosson motors for his kind heart and gratitude towards the man of God."

