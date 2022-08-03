Ghanaians were hit by sad news on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after the news of the passing of Prince Yawson, popularly known as, Waakye

Hie fellow veteran actor, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono has shared some chilling details which occurred before his passing

Sharing details while in tears, Maame Dokono said that the lack of beds at Ghana's hospitals was a factor in the passing of the admirable comedian

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaians entered a state of shock on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 after the news of the passing of Prince Yawson, popularly known as, Waakye came out.

Maame Dokono and Waakye. Photo Source: @maame_dokono_queen

Source: Instagram

The Ghana Movie industry has surely lost a legend as the sad news broke on the internet in the late hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, it is alleged that he passed on between the hours of 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm Tuesday afternoon after he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra the previous night.

Veteran actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono has shared some insights into the passing of the legendary actor who made Ghanaians laugh with the roles he played in movies.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to her, Waakye was rushed to the Ridge Hospital, however, due to the lack of hospital beds at the health facility, he was moved to the 37 Military Hospital hoping to seek medical attention.

“At the 37 Military Hospital, they also had no hospital beds so he was attended to on a stretcher. Before they got back with equipment to attend to him, he gave up the ghost,” she cried.

In a report by popular Ghanaian website, Myjoyonline.com, Maame Dokono also disclosed that she and many other colleagues in the industry attended a friend's 70th birthday party a week ago, and Waakye was present and he looked as fit as a fiddle.

Sharing the story in teras, she added that Waakye will be dearly missed and his absence will be surely felt by the old and young due to his popularity in the country.

“We will miss him because he does everything for us. We have indeed lost a great person,” she said.

Fans of the veteran actor also expressed their sadness after hearing the news.

Veteran Ghanaian Actor Waakye Reported Dead, YEN.com.gh Confirms

Veteran Ghanaian Prince Yawson, who was popularly called Waakye, reportedly died.

According to reports, he is said to have passed on earlier on August 2, 2022, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after battling an illness.

Mr Yawson was 52 years of age. The heartbreaking news was shared by Dada Hafco on his verified Facebook page.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh