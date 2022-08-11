International evangelist, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has disclosed that some ladies send him steamy photos and videos via social media

Renowned Ghanaian preacher, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has disclosed that some ladies send him steamy visuals via social media despite knowing he's a clergyman.

The founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach said the women spam his personal social media accounts and groups with raunchy images and clips for attention.

Speaking with Anthony Dzamefe on the Father's Day Out show, the international evangelist said he deletes and blocks such persons since he cannot control their behaviour.

''I think you must decide what you want. Do I get naked pictures and videos on my phone? Yes. Do people send me profane videos? Yes,'' he said, according to TV3.

The acclaimed preacher stressed that he filters the messages he receives from social media users.

''When you wake up and see it, you delete it straight away. I have more deleted and blocked people on my phone than normal people,'' he said.

