A Ghanaian street preacher was spotted in a hilarious video singing Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' song

The young man of God had a microphone and an offering box by his side as he sang the 'sad boys' tune passionately

The footage has since gone viral and many folks reacted to the preacher's love for the tune, with @alhaji_mk1 saying ''Ey3 kom''

A street preacher has surprised many on social media as he left his sermon behind to sing Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon.'

In the video, the young man of God looked sharp in a white and blue outfit with a nice pair of shoes to match.

Photo: Black Sherif & Street Pastor Singing Second Sermon Source: blacksherief_daily

Netizens felt it was his way of capturing the attention of his audience as offertory might not have been forthcoming on the day.

The video has gone viral, and it has got many folks laughing. 'Second Sermon' is a popular tune many Ghanaians fell in love with and is widely regarded as Black Sherif's biggest break in his music career. The song's popularity made folks excited to see the preacher sing it word for word.

Social Media Reactions

josephine_agbeko was surprised as he wrote:

woaahh what's happening here?

richiegreenbills also reacted to the video:

pastor turn rapper. Jack of all trade

moderngirljgf could nit hold back his laughter:

Just what I needed after hours of studying.

kofi1_kofi1 was excited as he wrote:

You can't be sad in this country oo

blessy_love_cosbless_gh_1 also reacted:

Eeei Sad boys in the house

kofi1_kofi1 said:

Evangelist atia block no so

