After 13 Years of Marriage, Woman Welcomes Set of Twins, Her Video Gets Massive "Congratulations"
by  Linda Anderson Aba Afful
  • A woman who has been married for 13 years with no child was massively celebrated after she gave birth to twins
  • The woman was happy in a video which had the caption, "After 13years, Jesus came through, what a good God we serve"
  • Many thronged the comment section to congratulate her as some "tapped" into her kind of blessing

A woman who has been expecting to have children for over one decade of marriage got double reasons to rejoice.

In a video shared on a TikTok page (@powergele), she could be seen carrying her newborn twins as she dedicated them to God.

New mother in Nigeria/twins goals.
The mother said that her God came to her rescue. Photo source: TikTok/@powergele
Source: UGC

What a good God we serve

The new mother was all smiles as she danced, wearing a stylish headgear. The woman was happy that Jesus came through for her.

A song, "come and join me sing Halleluiah", played in the background.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments with thousands of views.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Mummy Wealth said:

"Congratulations ma’am I will testify next."

Sally Love Jusu said:

"What my God can not do doesn't exist. Big congratulations to you and your family."

Miracle Okeke461 said:

"Congratulations ooo God is really great."

francy flash said:

"congratulations dear thanks to God Almighty baby twins you are welcome."

hqsutana said:

"congratulations , this joy will be permanent and I also pray that all that are looking for this kind of Joy , God will visit them miraculously."

lizzybella73 said:

"Congratulations i tap the blessing in Jesus name Amen."

pjdimple8 said:

"Congratulations sis. And it shall be permanent in Jesus name."

Chioma Nwaemere said:

"God is really wonderful..I tap from your blessings. Congratulations."

pamelanaa2 said:

"Congratulations may God bless those are are also in this condition in the mighty NAME OF JESUS AMEN."

Another woman celebrated giving birth

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian woman finally gave birth after waiting for 18 years. Photos of the new mum and her child were shared on Facebook by STV-9ja.

In the photos, joy was written all over the woman's face as she held her baby in her arm while relaxing on the bed.

Sharing the photos, STV-9ja wrote:

"She waited for good 18 years. God miraculously answered her today. She put to bed and Born 50 minutes ago. Congratulations ma."

Source: Legit.ng

