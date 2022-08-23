A young man working as a nurse in the UK has recently opened up about why he chose to leave his country

He anonymously shared that he was seeking financial stability, and working abroad has offered him that because he now earns GH₵24,000 a month compared to the GH₵2,300 previous pay

The young nurse revealed that he spent just GH₵1,800 in his application process as the hiring hospital in the UK catered for every other expenses

A UK-based Ghanaian nurse has recently been granted an interview on the GTV Breakfast show, where he opened up about his journey to moving to the UK to work.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @thegbcghana had the unidentified young man sharing that he worked as a psychiatric nurse in Ghana and his net salary was GH₵2,300; however, he makes GH₵24,000 per month after moving to the UK to do the same job.

Sharing more about his journey, the young man narrated that he had to look out for his future, so although he was a bit sceptical when he found out he could make better money as a nurse in the UK, he still chose to give it a shot in 2019.

He explained that he first had to take a proof of English exams, after which he sorted out clearance from the Ministry of Health. After that, he also took up a professional exam and got a police report, among other things, for his application.

He then applied for a certificate of sponsorship for his visa. According to him, he spent only GH₵1,800 in the application process as the hiring hospital in the US catered for every other expense.

Opening up about his experience, the nurse revealed that nurses in the UK are valued much more than he experienced in Ghana. He added that nurses are given room to upgrade themselves, and all training is paid for. According to him, a health worker in the UK has a lot of discounts at various shops, and that help reduce expenses.

The young man shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

Ghanaian Nurse Who Travelled To The UK Says He Saves GH₵4,800 A Month; Says He Might Not Come Back

