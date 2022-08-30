Mwamini, a 30-year-old woman, said she had experienced the best years of her life after marrying Katembela Etienne

The 80-year-old man took Katembela in as his wife after his first lover fell ill and passed away, leaving him alone

Congolese woman Mwamini advised young women not to turn down a marriage proposal from old men as they will not regret

A woman who is deeply in love has shocked many after sharing her experience with her lover, who could be her grandfather.

Mwamini and Katembela Etienne. Photo grabs: Afrimax English.

50-year gap difference

The young lady from Mudaka, South Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), says love knows no boundaries or age.

Mwamini has been married for two years now to the love of her life Katembela Etienne.

The age difference in their relationship is what surprises many as Mwamini, 30, is 50 years younger than her hubby Katembela, as revealed by Afrimax English.

Katembela approaches Mwamini

The mother of one said Katembela approached her after he had lived alone for a while, after his first wife fell ill and died.

He made his intentions clear that he wanted to marry her, but Mwamini took her time to digest the proposal.

She admitted the more time she spent with the elderly man, the more she fell in love with him.

Set no boundaries in love

Katembela paid the bride's price and took Mwamini to be his life partner, finding love again.

Katembela said old men know how to love better than young men as they know what women want.

He added that young men are lazy and do not know how to treat women; therefore, the old men have an advantage over them.

The Congolese man also advised people not to set any boundaries in love as it always end up hurting one or both parties.

Don't turn down offers

Mwamini also supported her husband, saying young women should not think twice when approached by an elder man.

She said love has nothing to do with years or material possessions, which some said was why she married the man.

The couple has a bundle of joy together, whom they welcomed barely two years after their marriage.

Mwamini says many ask her why she settled with Katembela, but she always smiles and walks away.

Man ready to marry granny

In a similar story, a 25-year-old man was ready to wed an 85-year-old woman with 20 grandkids.

Young man Muima said he fell in love with Thereza after spending more time with her when his friends were away.

She used to bring him food and talk to him sweetly, which contributed to a strong love between them.

The couple did not care what others thought about them, as they believed in love with no limits.

Source: TUKO.co.ke