A young Ghanaian lady has impressed many internet users with her brilliant entrepreneurial mind. The young woman hawks drinks and snacks at 2 am.

A blogger met her at an odd hour carrying drinks and other items in a pan. The blogger was amazed by the lady's zeal and hardworking nature and decided to interview her.

Young lady Who Hawks Drinks And Snacks At 2 Am Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

In the short interview, the young lady gave a brilliant answer when quizzed on why she plies her trade at odd hours.

According to her, selling around that time helps her stay ahead of her competitors as people may yearn for snacks at odd hours, but it may not be readily available to them as most shops might have closed.

She noted that there is a lot of competition during the day, so she may not make much. As a result, the hardworking lady sometimes starts selling at 8 pm till 4 pm, takes a little rest, and the cycle begins once again. Folks were stunned by her brilliant mind and efforts to make a living.

Folks Bless Her Hustle

Samuel Adewu was pleased:

Wish to support her. Can you ask her whats her plan. God bless her hustle

Florence Annobil wrote:

she is not like other gals , she work hard and may God bless her

Hakeem_pablo also commented:

if you give this girl a little push err I can bet you she will make it to the top.Shes hard working and intelligent

