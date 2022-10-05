A 24-year-old final year student of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike has become a viral sensation after welcoming quintuplets

The unmarried lady delivered the babies successfully on Monday at the Federal Medical Center Umuahia, Abia State.

The quintuplets consisting of three girls and two boys are the first delivery of such nature to happen at the medical centre

Oluomachi Linda Nwojo, a final year student of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike has delivered quintuplets.

The lady who hails from Abriba in Ohafia LGA of Abia welcomed three girls and two boys successfully on Monday around 9:02 pm, Satellite reports.

Linda successfully delivered quintuplets. Photo Credit: ABNTV, Satellite

Her delivery which was done at the Federal Medical Center Umuahia, Abia state became the first to be recorded at the medical centre.

In a telephone conversation with YEN.com.gh correspondent, the new mum denied being married to anyone.

One Prince Krux had on Tuesday celebrated the new mum's delivery on Facebook, describing her as his wife.

"I don't know him. I am not married," the lady still at the medical center told YEN.com.gh.

Social media reactions

Nkameme Ogechi Caroline said:

"This is God's gift , God pls wherever the biological father is pls let him come claim the babies and the mother. This is God's Gift and miracle."

Prince Steven said:

"Unmarried?

"Did she conceive through the power of the Holy Spirit?..... Let he who did the job continue from where he stopped.

"Congrats to her shaa."

Nkechi Okanu Omorogbe said:

"She's a blessed woman. May help emerge for her. People should tap into this blessing. The five kids I birthed 5 times na im one person birthed at once. God is faithful."

Mary Nkechinyelu said:

"She needs husband more than the help. Let one responsible guy marry her and take part of the responsibility. Some men are afraid to marry for the fear of looking for babies."

