A man and his wife has got many people appreciating their sweet love on TikTok as the husband hyped his lover

Staying with her in the kitchen, he screamed "my wife" to show people how very beautiful the woman is

Many social media users who watched their video said they love that they are both beautiful and young

A young couple who makes videos on TikTok got massive reactions as the husband hyped his wife in the kitchen while she was cooking.

Sitting beside his lover who was preparing food with firewood, the man screamed, "my wife". After making that statement, he reiterated his earlier words and shouted harder.

The couple's love has got netizens in their feelings. Photo source: TikTok/@zhengeraldjr

As the man was hyping her, the lady looked surprised at the camera while eating from what she was cooking.

Netizens appreciate beautiful couple

Many TikTok users who watched the video said that they love them. They also appreciated the man's unshakable love for his wife.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 27,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Leroy Sane Jr @19 said:

"Some girls are getting jealous, ur nice husband bro proud of your wife,,,infact post."

Beib j fatma said:

"People are lucky out here."

user2846984401212 said:

"I love how proud you are to your lovely wife."

Sheila bubblesweet said:

"You are both beautiful."

miss.nakhanya said:

"You guys look good together."

kuts.Lala!!

"Wooww so beautiful!! no make up no nothing."

Secretary team byononese said:

"Indeed marry your friend."

nozzy $$09 said:

"Normally she is ur wife and she is so beautiful."

Man sprays money on his newborn

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man who is very happy to be a father went to the hospital and used his wealth to show his excitement.

The man brought out a bunch of brand new N500 notes and started spraying them at the feet of his new baby in a TikTok video.

His wife who just gave birth was on her hospital bed resting as the show went on. The happy father took his time placing the new notes after each other while looking at the camera.

