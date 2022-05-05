A father's reaction to seeing his newborn at the hospital after the kid's birth has stirred mixed reactions online

The father walked to the baby's cradle and sprayed the baby wads of N100 notes as people expressed their admiration

Among the people who reacted to the video were those who said his act is so unhealthy for the newborn

A young Nigerian man could not hold in his joy at seeing his child for the first time after the baby was born.

In a clip reshared by @gossipmilltv, the man initially stood in surprise before he moved to the cradle where the baby was.

The man expressed his happiness by spraying the newborn. Photo source: @gossipmilltv

Source: UGC

His act of love

When he got to the spot, he dipped his hands in his bag, brought wads of naira notes out, and started spraying the kid.

People who were around found his act so cute as they whipped out their camera phones to film him. As he sprayed the money, he made sure the notes were not covering the baby's face.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 9,000 comments with more than 90,000 likes.

What about the mother?

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

__adesolaa said:

"Congrats but this is unhealthy sha."

kunlehughess said:

"Spray your wife instead, cus she pushes that beauty out for u both."

storiesbyada said:

"Abeg no give d baby infection - spray the mother."

parlehmow said:

"All I see is germs around the baby."

jasonsfoodsng said:

"Congratulations. But the money is supposed to be sprayed on the wife. She's in so much pain, she deserves it."

_maurufah said:

"Aza man your wife need the money sho gbo, she is even in pains."

ify_may1 said:

"Na the mother you need spray that money! If she tells you where she’s coming from ehh! Na between she, life and death!"

the_neon_heart said:

"Pray for ur child first ode u carry money Mtcheww this generation sha."

kinidor_ said:

"What’s Awww about dis…congratulation oo, but this is unhealthy he walked passed the lady who pushed the baby out…appreciate her first before seeing ur child."

Source: YEN.com.gh