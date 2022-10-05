A baker took TikTok by storm after he shared the video of a cake he designed to look like a mansion

A look at the cake shows that it has a basketball court, a gym and many other things seen in a real mansion

The giant cake posted by Sucyboy Okatex has caused quite a stir as netizens can't help but gush over it

TikTokers are reacting to the video of an eye-popping giant cake baked by a genius baker.

The amazing artwork was posted on the platform by Sucyboy Okatex, but it has been re-shared many times.

Reactions have trailed the giant cake that looks like a big mansion. Photo credit: TikTok/@sugarbender.

The giant cake looks exactly like a mansion, with many storeys rising from the ground up.

It parades many things usually seen in real-life mansions. For instance, there is a tennis court, a gym and others.

Amazingly, the structure is standing on human hands which serve as the foundation to hold it up.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react to video of giant cake

@windin36 said:

"It's so beautiful, please don’t eat it."

@emiefeestherjeeri commented:

"In fact I am following you for this."

@Nicole said:

"Can someone close my mouth for me, whatttttttt! Omo this is out of words."

@user5925839791913

"Some people's gift is beyond me."

@user2291338526517

"O my God this cake is so beautiful."

Pandemonium as baker forgets to bake wedding cake

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a baker forgot to bake a wedding cake.

According to the story, she was booked for the wedding but did not remember the date until the bride called for the cake.

It was then that she started making preparations to bake, but the bride was two hours away from arriving.

She told the bride to keep coming that the cake was ready. She succeeded in making the giant cake within two hours and made a video of the amazing process.

People who saw the cake online when she posted it on TikTok were amazed.

Some people said they could not believe that such a beautiful masterpiece could be baked within two hours.

The bride was too happy to pick up her cake when she arrived, but it was a marathon for the talented baker.

