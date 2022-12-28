A Ghanaian lady is stunned that her boyfriend bought her flowers as a Christmas gift

In a video on TikTok, the lady said she was hoping for something like a handbag or shoe and even a dinner date

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the gift she got from her boyfriend

A Ghanaian lady @nharhnaerhquiyahchilla has taken to TikTok to lament about what her boyfriend bought for her as a Christmas gift.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lady said dating a man who has lived abroad for a long period can sometimes be challenging.

She recounted how a boyfriend whipped up her interest when he requested to know what she wants for Christmas.

“So my boyfriend asked what he should buy for me this Christmas and I responded that anything from his heart. I was here when a delivery guy came to deliver a package only to open it and realize that my boyfriend bought me flowers” she said.

The lady confessed that the gift was far from her expectation but yet had to pretend that she was happy with it.

“I was thinking he would take me out for dinner or buy me a shoe or even handbag. What am I doing with flowers” she added.

The video has attracted a lot of comments from netizens with many wondering why the guy would even think of getting her flowers in a season like this.

user8304678322648

koo bibinii has nothing to do with flowers our own is wig , dress and bag

Macdelton Ofori788

Aww so sorry oo, jux manage it for us ok

@Maame_esy

We Ghanaians we don’t value flowers ooo we want money and food.

Donkor Rice

Christmas gifts are entirely chocolates

