A talented Ghanaian artist, Kwesi Botchway, has been able to sell out 40 portraits he made

The paintings which are all a replica, showed an African woman who confidently portrayed her culture

Each artwork was sold for an estimated average of $6,000 and they were all gone in a few days

Kwesi Botchway, a contemporary Ghanaian artist has done another wonder, which is a major stride for him in the arts industry as well as great inspiration for upcoming artists.

The young man made a painting of a Black African woman who was confidently portraying her culture with dignity and class, and replicated it 39 times.

Kwesi then put the 40 portraits up for sales and it generated a whopping $240,000 (GH₵1.95m) within a few days after its release as all of them sold out.

Latest artwork of Kwesi Botchway which sold for GH₵1.9m Photo credit: Pulse.com.gh

Source: UGC

Details of the portraits

As Pulse.com.gh reports, the stylish portrait which comes in two different dimensions, unframed: 43.3in x 37.4in, Framed: 46.5in x 40.6in x 1.6in is estimated to have sold for an average of $6,000 each.

It is reported that the portrait was released on June 15, 2022, and the painting was drawn on a cotton paper art piece shows the Black African woman confidently fitted in her chair in all luxury and boldness.

According to Botchway, his art is able to sell because he has a unique way of making the viewer relate physically and emotionally with his pieces of work.

His studio director, by the name Musa Mousse, described Kwesi's latest work as a major deal for the African art community.

Ghanaian artist sells his work for GH₵5.8million

In another story, Ibrahim Mahama, who lives in Tamale has narrated how he was able to set up an expensive arts centre in the Northern Region through his art.

Narrating his story in an interview on the YouTube channel, Exposed By Bebs, Ibrahim said he has been able to sell an artwork for $ 1,000,000 and others at lower but expensive prices.

Ibrahim who interestingly shares the same name with Former President John Mahama's brother was able to acquire six different aircrafts ranging between $10,000 to $20,000 each for his art centre.

Source: YEN.com.gh