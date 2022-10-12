Dr Michael Obeng and the Ho Teaching Hospital have performed free plastic reconstruction operations in the Volta Region of Ghana

The US-based plastic surgeon and his team of 31 specialists from America and Germany arrived in the country for the programme

Lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, disclosed via Twitter that 68 successful surgeries have been undertaken

US-based Ghanaian plastic surgeon, Dr Michael Obeng, and the Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region of Ghana have performed free plastic reconstruction surgery.

The renowned surgeon and a team of 31 colleague specialists from America and Germany arrived in Ghana for the programme.

Surgeries performed within two days

In a Twitter post, North Tongu legislator, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, disclosed that 68 successful surgeries have been performed.

Photos of Dr Michael Obeng and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Credit: @S_OkudzetoAblak.

Source: Twitter

''It’s most inspiring to report 68 successful surgeries for 2 days of our Free Plastic Reconstructive Surgeries intervention @ the Ho Teaching Hospital.

''Awesome output by the extraordinary Dr. Michael Obeng & his colleagues from RESTORE. NB: You may find some images distressing,'' the MP shared with photos.

Cases being treated

Dr Obeng's foundation, Restore, and the Ho Teaching Hospital teamed up to treat cases of Lipoma, Keloid Scar, Post Burn Contracture, and other defects.

Several people lauded Okudzeto Ablakwa and Dr Obeng after the MP shared the images.

