A Ghanaian boy with extremely beautiful eye colour has recently won many admirers on social media

A video captured him looking hard into the lens of a camera that was being used to film him outside

The man who captured the Jejeti-based boy could not get over how charming and incredible the boy's rare blue eyes looked

A cute young boy residing in a village in Jejeti in the Eastern Region has recently got many on social media falling in love with his unique eye colour.

Cute blue-eyed by staring into a filming camera Photo credit: @kingbygone/TikTok

A viral TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @kingbygone had the adorable boy looking straight into the camera as his admirers filmed him. He was constantly asked what his name was but gave no response.

The young man who was recording him could not hold back his amazement. He was heard describing how beautiful the boy's eyes were.

The post was said with the caption;

Met this Lil Boy in one of the villages in Jejeti

Many Ghanaians who saw the video took to the comments section to share nice compliments. At the time of this publication, close to 60,000 likes, over 3,000 comments, and 2,352 have been gathered.

The full video is linked below;

