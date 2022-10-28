Legon PRESEC on Thursday beat ADISCO and Prempeh College at the just-ended National Maths And Science Quiz

The elated PRESEC contestants who had just won their school its 7th NSMQ trophy showed off their dancing skills

The boys bust some moves while holding the trophy and stirred interesting reactions from netizens

Legon PRESEC, on Thursday, 27th October, made history when they won their 7th NSMQ trophy.

The final of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ 2022) came off at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science And Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The champions faced stiff competition from ADISCO and Prempeh College but managed to come out victorious. The contestants who won PRESEC the prestigious trophy could not hold their joy and were spotted dancing with the trophy in a video.

The smart kids showed they were not just brains but also knew how to have fun. The three wiz kids took turns dancing with the trophy.

Their robotic dance moves had netizens laughing as they felt they were too stiff, with some folks joking that even their dance moves were calculated.

Legon PRESEC Boys Stir Reactions

Japheta Nyarko said:

intelligent people dance no formula

Ike Ofori Ministries joked:

They are laughing in Pentaoxy methyl salicylate propane°

BERN (ginger) commented:

eeeeiii laughing saf they r calculating... finding the value of X..

makanziequeen congratulated them:

congrats guys I also tap into this blessings for my son Edmond tetteh in Jesus mighty name Amen and Amen

agyeiwaanyameye also wrote:

The last guy was soo happy. Hardwork pays... Congratulations

It’s Official (DCEA) also wrote:

Congratulations guys pray ma children participate in national maths n science competitions some day in Jesus name Amen

