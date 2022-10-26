Legon PRESEC has won their seven National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) trophy by defeating PREMPEH College and ADISCO

In a repeat of the 2021 final, PRESEC avenged their defeat by pipping PREMPEH who were seeking to equal PRESEC's record of six trophies

PREMPEH led the contest for most parts of it but succumbed to a powerful fifth round performance from PRESEC

The final of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ 2022) has come off at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science And Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The final put three of Ghana's most prestigious senior high schools, Prempeh College from Kumasi, Presby Boys SHS (PRESEC) from Legon in Accra, and Adisadel College (ADISCO), against each other.

In a highly competitive contest, Prempeh College took a slim lead at the end of the first round. PREMPEH has 16 points, RESEC has 15, and ADISCO has 14 points.

But PRESEC came back strongly in the second round to tie with the defending champions. At the end of the round, PRESEC and PREMPEH had 21 points while ADISCO had 13 points.

The third round saw PREMPEH taking a one-point lead after gathering seven points from the Problem of the Day while PRESEC and ADISCO got six points each. At the end of the round PREMPEH had 28, PRESEC had 27, and ADISCO had 19.

In the fourth round PREMPEH and PRESEC had the same number of points leaving ADISCO distant in third. PREMPEH finished the round with 41 points, PRESEC had 40, and ADISCO had 32.

But the contest turned on its head as PRESEC dominated the fifth round answering many riddles to move to 50 points while PREMPEH and ADISCO remained at 41 and 32 respectively.

PRESEC's 7th NSMQ title

By their win, PRESEC has cemented their position as the most successful school in the competition's history with seven trophies in total.

They have won the trophy in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2020, and 2022.

NSMQ 2022: All Girls Schools Kicked Out Before Quarter-Finals

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that for the first time since 1993, when the National Science and Maths Quiz began, no all-girls' school has been able to make it to the quarter final stage of the competition.

This comes in 2022, at a time when the expectation was high for the performance of the all-girls' schools to improve much more than ever.

Just the year before, in 2021, Francisca Lamini made it to the final stage of the NSMQ, becoming the only girl in nearly a decade to reach that stage of the competition.

