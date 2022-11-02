A Ghanaian man surprised his dad with a brand new Rolls Royce Wraith, and folks were impressed

The kind individual took his dad to a showroom, where he was given the opportunity to sit in the car

The video stunned many folks as they marvelled at the thought of an individual being able to give away a Wraith as a gift

A kind Ghanaian man surprised his dad with a brand new Rolls Royce Wraith, and the video stirred interesting reactions on social media.

The beautiful vehicle sat pretty in a showroom and was handed over to the proud father. The man looked stunned as he stared at the car in disbelief.

He finally sat in the vehicle and had an expression of both pride and joy written all over his face. The beautiful moment was caught on camera and shared on TikTok by a young man who happens to be the brother of the kind man.

In his post, he mentioned that his brother bought the vehicle as a surprise for his dad. Many folks who saw the footage were impressed and praised the young man.

Some marvelled at how extravagant the gift was, as the luxury vehicle was very expensive. The Rolls Royce Wraith has a starting price of $311,329, which is over GH₵4 million.

Netizens React To Luxurious Gift

Sally Brown said:

God bless the boys of our families

Jamie Brown commented:

Wow.. He thanks you so much. I’m feeling this.

Annie Richie was stunned:

omo see my life startup. congratulations pop. every parents wish

BeautyWithin_21 was also pleased:

FYP many more blessings to your family in Jesus name Amen

jen❤️ also wrote:

Uncle u are really bless

