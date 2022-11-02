Daniel Duncan Williams, the son of popular Ghanaian pastor Duncan Williams, showed off his dance moves in a video

The hilarious young man did the enthralling dance steps with a thick-tall lady and sparked interesting reactions

Folks admired Daniel's moves and praised him, with many saying pastors' kids could have fun too

Daniel Duncan Williams entertained his followers on TikTok by participating in a dance challenge.

The young man, who happens to be the son of popular preacher Duncan Williams, was joined by a pretty thick-tall lady while he was dancing.

The pair danced to Kizz Daniel's Cough (Odo) and stirred reactions from netizens. Daniel, in the past, has been in the news for controversial reasons, but this time around, he won the hearts of Ghanaians and got many of them saying ''pastors' kids can have fun too''.

Some folks marveled at how tall the lady he danced with was. Daniel is a fun individual and does not hesitate to enjoy himself whenever the chance arises. In the video, he showed his affable and bubbly nature, which many folks admired greatly.

Daniel Duncan Sparks Reactions

Abena Danso aired out her sentiments:

allow him to hv fun ahbah

kimkayworldie wrote:

Paaaaaapi it’s here

rashidbawa425 also commented:

Energy

Troglodyte admired the pair:

Look cute together though

kojoslim7 was impressed:

Bro venture into acting. May be dats ur calling. I can see talent and passion.

