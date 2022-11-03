Agbali Matilda Yaa, a hardworking Ghanaian widow who sold Hausa Koko to take care of her two kids is now down with sickness

The 45-year-old woman has been diagnosed with rectal tumor and urgently needs GH₵31k

After their local church, community chief, family and friends have been unable to raise the amount, the family is pleading on the public to donate to 0246886366 or 0547076010

Agbali Matilda Yaa, a 45-year-old Ghanaian hausa koko seller who lives at Aflao in the Volta Region is now down with sickness and is unable to fend for her two children.

Badohu Marylyn Mawuena, the woman's 23-year-old daughter who spoke to YEN.com.gh revealed that her mother's sickness took a great toll on the family as she has been the breadwinner.

The hardworking woman was diagnosed with rectal tumor, which has drained the family of its savings and also affected the woman's looks, making her almost unrecognizable.

Old and new photos of Agbali Matilda Yaa Photo credit: Marylyn Mawuena via WhatsApp

Source: UGC

Upon being referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, the single mother who lost her husband years ago was given GHS 31,824 as the cost of her surgery which was also described as an emergency one.

Mawuena, the woman's daughter, is unable to work in order to assist as her seven-year-old sibling is now left under her care to take care of.

"Since she is the one that provide ends meat , during her sickness providing of food become my burden and I can’t do any job too have to always be home and babysit my little brother, we spent all our savings on one test or the other expenses at Korle Bu," Mawuena futher explained to YEN.com.gh.

With their local church, community chief, family and friends unable to raise the amount, the family has turned to the general public for assistance.

Donations can be made to the numbers: 0246886366 or 0547076010 both with the name Agbali Matilda.

Source: YEN.com.gh