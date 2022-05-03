A video of two talented stunners showing off their moves has been doing the rounds on social media

The Instagram reel shows @dm_theledi and @isss.nona dancing together to the popular track Abo Mvelo by Daliwonga

The post currently has over 42 100 likes and many netizens cannot stop raving about it in the comments

Two beautiful babes heated up the timelines with a video of them busting some killer moves.

Online users @dm_theledi and @isss.nona showed their moves in a video posted on Instagram as they danced to the popular amapiano track Abo Mvelo by Daliwonga.

Two stunners rocked the timelines with their vibey moves and the video is going viral. Image: @isss.nona/Instagram, @dm_theledi/Instagram

Source: UGC

The ladies, who are dressed in killer outfits, are seen dancing happily in the video taken outside at nighttime. Impressed and entertained South African social media users flooded the Instagram reel, which has over 42 100 likes, with love and compliments.

Peeps online couldn't stop gushing over the pair's energy, also noticing who stole the show and who didn't:

geekelly000 remarked:

“Sparkle girl stole it.”

Eskiemoe shared:

“Girl in the shiny dress.”

official_barri_h responded:

“The 2 girls in the background looking and wishing.”

diana_oling replied:

“Teach me.”

willis.glen commented:

“Love your look and dance.”

Abymamavee reacted:

“Yes! Added sparkle.”

bigup2k said:

“Moveees!!! Come teach me.”

kamii.da_brat wrote:

“The way the lil girls on the back looked at you.”

