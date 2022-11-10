A lady has graduated from university in grand style and she has taken to social media to share her joy

The lady identified on Twitter as Moyin graduated from Babcock University where she studied Economics

Moyin won 8 academic awards and was also declared as the best graduating student in her department

A lady has graduated from Babcock University and has taken to social media to celebrate.

The young graduate identified on Twitter as Moyin studied Economics at the school.

Moyin bagged 8 awards on graduation from Babcock University. Photo credit: @Moyin_I.

Moyin bagged 8 awards upon graduation and she posed with them in a photo to show off her great achievements.

She was also the best graduating student in her department. The photos she shared on Twitter have gone viral.

The young lady said in the tweet:

"4 years, 8 awards, Best Graduating Student, Economics Department, Babcock University."

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

Tweeps rushed to the comment section to bare their minds on Moyin's achievements. While some congratulated her, some had other things to say. See a few of the comments below:

@chukwuka_j1 said:

"Congrats but would have said congratulations if you reciprocate this in UNILAG or LASU."

@Mr_Yomadey commented:

"Congratulations Moyin. Are you single?"

@simi_similoluwa said:

"Wooden award. After paying million as tuition fee.. otilor."

@oluwaseyi_lani reacted:

"Congratulations to you. This is the result of your years of hard work, discipline, and determination to excel. The sky is the beginning of more achievements for you."

@remimill said:

"This is huge, congratulations."

