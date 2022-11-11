A driven Ghanaian young man has recently opened up about how he finally got accepted into the Ghana School of Law

A Twitter post had him emotionally revealing that he became a school dropout at a point and had to pick up carpentry to survive

Many Ghanaians who saw @sir_raks' post took to the comments section to congratulate him and encourage him to keep pushing

A grateful young man has recently got many Ghanaians celebrating with him after opening up about his journey to passing his Law School entrance exams.

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @sir_raks had him sharing that life at a point was very rough for him. According to him, he had to drop out of school once and pick up carpentry to survive, but he is grateful he made it and is now on his way to the Ghana Law School.

The young man's actual post read;

From a school drop out, to a carpenter and now a Ghana School of Law, entrant.⚖️ Dear Lord, the son of a common man is grateful #Makola #GSL #EntranceExam

Many who saw his tweet took to the comments section to share something nice. At the time of this publication, over 100 retweets with 7 quote tweets and more than 570 likes have been racked up.

Ghanaians react to the former carpenter getting accepted to the Ghana School of Law

@the_beads_maker commented:

The Lord has done it again for one of His own. Congratulations This same God will take you places you never dreamt of. We're waiting to rejoice even more with you

@Hon_Noah_ said:

Congratulations Prez. You deserve this

@Yhu_sam wrote:

This got me I will always refer to this anytime I'm down academically

From @QGinory:

God is not done with you bro. Keep_walking

@kukuamensah_ replied:

God really Did! So happy for you Richard

