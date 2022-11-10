A young Ghanaian woman who felt she was not getting her husband's attention has made a decision she now regrets

In an interview, she anonymously revealed that her partner won a contract and gave her the GH₵70,000 profit from it to invest, but she used it on liposuction and tummy tuck surgery

The young mother also admitted that her actions have left her family in financial crisis, and paying their children's school fees has become a problem

A Ghanaian wife has recently taken many by surprise following her recent confession on national television.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @tv3_ghana had the young wife anonymously revealing that her husband won a contract which came with GH₵70,000 profit. The money was handed over to her to be used for investment, but rather, she spent it on liposuction and tummy tuck surgery.

Sharing more about her story, the Ghanaian mother recounted that she noticed her husband's love for her had dwindled because she had grown fat, and she felt doing something about it would make him love her the money, but according to her, the man has still not changed how he treats her even after the procedure.

She also mentioned that aside from the GH₵70,000, she also had to empty her personal account to cater for the after-treatment of the surgery. Now her family is in a financial crisis and is struggling to pay the school fees of one of their children.

Many who watch the video have a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, over 460 retweets, 279 quote tweets and 1,600 likes have been racked up

The full video has been linked below;

