Popular TikTok personality Pretty Lady has been arrested after allegations she made against Prophet Fire Oja

The social media personality's arrest follows accusations of defamation and spreading falsehoods on TikTok

Social media reacted to the unfortunate news, recalling past controversies involving Pretty Lady

Pretty Lady, a popular Ghanaian TikTok personality and self-styled traditional herbalist, has reportedly been arrested by the police following a complaint by controversial preacher Prophet Fire Oja.

Fire Oja reportedly gets popular TikToker and self-styled herbalist Pretty Lady arrested for alleged defamation. Photo source: Photology1971/Getty Images, FIRE OJA/Facebook, @tommyblogger/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, Director of Operations for the United Party (UP) and husband of award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician and United Showbiz host Empress Gifty, Hopeson Adorye, took to his official TikTok page to share a video of the TikToker's arrest.

In the video, the young lady was seen surrounded by officers from the Ghana Police Service, Fire Oja and his associates who encountered her on the streets.

A heated exchange between the social media personality and Fire Oja and his camp ensued before she was taken away in a vehicle heading to the police station.

The TikTok video of TikToker Pretty Lady's arrest is below:

Why was popular TikToker Pretty Lady arrested?

According to reports, Pretty Lady was arrested over allegations she levelled against Fire Oja, whose real name is Jedidia Henry Kore.

In a TikTok video, Tommy Blogger, a personal blogger and mouthpiece for the Zion Prayer Ministry, accused the arrested social media personality of peddling falsehoods about an alleged inappropriate romantic relationship with the controversial man of God.

She is also accused of making defamatory comments about other Ghanaian personalities, including Hopeson Adorye.

The TikTok video of Tommy Blogger detailing the alleged reason for Pretty Lady's arrest is below:

TikToker MC Adek Tatu arrested over post

Popular TikToker MC Adek Tatu was arrested by the Kenyan police over alleged insensitive remarks linked to the Utumishi Girls Secondary School fire tragedy.

The suspect went viral after reportedly posting comments on social media that were widely condemned as offensive and divisive following the fire incident that claimed the lives of 16 students and left 79 others injured.

The now-deleted posts triggered public outrage, with many Kenyans, community leaders, and online users calling for immediate action from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), terming the remarks as incitement and disrespectful to the victims and their families.

Two prominent NPP activists, Fante Comedy and AY, are reportedly rearrested by the Ghana Police Service on June 9, 2026. Image credit: @dailywatchtvonline, AwalMohammed/Facebook

Source: TikTok

In response to the backlash, MC Adek Tatu later claimed that his account had been hacked and distanced himself from the controversial content.

He also issued an apology to the bereaved families and the public, expressing condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

However, the DCI confirmed his arrest in a statement shared on its official X account, noting that detectives acted on actionable intelligence leading to his location.

He was tracked down and arrested at Queen’s Court in Utange, Mombasa County, where he was found in his residence.

The X post announcing MC Adek Tatu's arrest is below:

TikToker Pretty Lady's arrest stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mama_Akos commented:

"So this is the lady who was talking plenty some time ago? Okay."

Favoriteamber1 said:

"I thought this case had been forgotten o."

Kwadjo Agyekum Mireku Jnr wrote:

"Lol, I dey remember this matter somewhere last year or earlier this year 😂💔."

NPP TikTokers Fante Comedy, AY reportedly rearrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the police arrested NPP TikTokers Fante Comedy and AY on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

According to reports, the online political activists were apprehended immediately after appearing before the Accra Circuit Court.

Source: YEN.com.gh