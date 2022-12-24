A young man has shown that the bond between him and his family relatives remains strong after he paid her aunty a surprise visit at work.

In the video making rounds on TikTok, the surprised aunty who was pounding fufu gave was delighted with the kind gesture

Netizens have commended the young man for maintaining a strong bond with his family members

A young Ghanaian man has warmed hearts online after she surprised her aunt and gave ₵2500 at her workplace.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man @international_kkp was captured strolling at a market in a market apparently on his way to visit his aunty who sells groundnut paste.

Man surprises her aunt with cash at the market Photo credit @international_kkp

The video then showed a moment when he arrived at his aunty's workplace and how the middle-aged woman beamed with a smile after receiving the cash gift.

The man revealed that her aunty gave her some groundnut paste as a show of gratitude for his kind gesture and for visiting her.

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young man for a show of love and respect shown to her aunty.

At the writing respect to writing the report, the video gained over 13,000 likes and 400 comments.

Nana Adwoa Pokua

God bless you

Miss_Reese

I buy groundnut from that place

MaameDufie

I know her at the market

Abena Shugar

God bless you for her wai

