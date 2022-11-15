A video of a good-looking father and son duo posing for the camera has gone viral on social media

The footage shows a 44-year-old father and his 22-year-old son and reveals how they are often mistaken for brothers

The TikTok clip has gained over 1,4M views and many comments from charmed netizens in awe of their youthfulness

The apple does not fall from the tree for one father and son duo who left netizens both amazed and charmed at their good looks.

A video of a father and son had the internet convinced they were brothers. Image: @100darknight/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video posted by the dad and TikTok user @100darknight shows his son smiling and posing for the camera before he reveals his young-looking father with the caption that reads:

"When your dad is 44 and you are 22, but everybody thinks y'all brothers."

They proceed to appear in the frame, and the two gentlemen show off their good looks as they laugh and dance before the short clip ends.

The video has gained over 1,4 million views, and as to be expected, scores of netizens have shown the father and son lots of love by leaving compliments and flirty messages on the post. Several others were left confused as they tried to tell who was who in the clip.

Lufuno Adelaide wrote:

"True definition if you break my heart am gonna date your father."

flpatgirl asked:

"Which is which?? Danggg."

KeAnna reacted:

" you're about to have a new stepmother ."

Char said:

"Who is the Dad ???? I'm confused ."

Trista Runion commented:

"When you're older than both and this makes you feel bad for looking. .”

Nika Aubrey replied:

"Ummm who the daddy?! .”

user1573305630541 responded:

"Father looks younger than the son!"

Kim Mcentyre shared:

"You look like brothers that's crazy! He look so young it's hard too believe."

Stunning mother and daughter do impressive amapiano dance challenge

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that there is nothing like two flawless beauties to make a lit dance video that is enticing. A gorgeous mother and daughter showed their skills while wowing SA with their beauty.

Dance challenges bring people together, and the public loves seeing family challenges. Just like this gorgeous pair, mother-daughter clips always grab people's attention.

TikTok user @ladypru, a mother-daughter account, shared a clip of them dancing to a fire amapiano track. While they can both groove, their flawless beauty will have you staring.

Source: Briefly.co.za