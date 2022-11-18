Ghana's capital Accra has achieved an enviable feat after it was named among the top 30 global destinations to visit in 2023

The list was compiled by travel publisher, Lonely Planet based on metrics such as food, culture, adventure, experience and education

Accra was among two other African destinations which included Zambia and South Africa

Ghana's capital, Accra, has once again been recognized as a go-to tourist destination for people seeking a place to cool and relax.

This comes after a leading travel publisher compiled a list of 30 cities and countries tourists might first consider when planning their holiday in 2023.

Photos of places and monuments in Accra Photo credit@ Getty Images Ayittey Richmond/Kwame Appah

Speaking in an interview with CNN, executive editor and senior vice president of content at Lonely Planet, Nitya Chambers said that the latest ranking was primarily to get tourists to go to cities that are noted for their beautiful scenery and their experience.

"This year, we really wanted to try something new and we wanted to reflect the way that we saw travelers looking for travel, which was about the destination, but also about the experience," the report said.

For Accra, the publishers remarked that:

“the capital's hot, sticky streets are perfumed with sweat, fumes and yesterday's cooking oil. Like balloons waiting to be burst, clouds of dirty humidity linger above stalls selling mangoes, banku (fermented maize meal) and rice. The city's tendrils reach out towards the beach, the center and the west, each one a different Ghanaian experience.

The city doesn't have any heavy-hitting sights like Cape Coast or Elmina but it does have good shopping, excellent nightlife and definitely the best selection of eating options in Ghana” it added

Other African countries to make the list were Zambia and South Africa

Lonely Planet's Best in Travel List 2023

Umbria, Italy

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Fukuoka, Japan

Lima, Peru

South Africa

Montevideo, Uruguay

Istanbul, Turkey to Sofia, Bulgaria

Nova Scotia, Canada

Bhutan

Zambia

Western Australia

Parque Nacional Naturales, Colombia

Halkidiki, Greece

Jamaica

Dominica

Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Malta

Jordan

Alaska

Albania

Accra, Ghana

Sydney, Australia

Guyana

Boise, USA

Manchester, UK

New Mexico, USA

Dresden, Germany

El Salvador

Southern Scotland

Marseille, France

