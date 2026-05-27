Man United Face Shirt Number Dilemma Over Sandro Tonali and Ederson Transfers
- Man United chase Sandro Tonali and Ederson as Michael Carrick rebuilds his midfield
- Bruno Fernandes and Patrick Dorgu block dream shirt numbers for the potential United signings
- United are expected to push ahead with £129m double deal despite squad number complications at Old Trafford
Manchester United could face an unusual problem if they complete summer moves for Sandro Tonali and Ederson, with both midfielders unable to inherit their preferred squad numbers at Old Trafford.
New manager Michael Carrick is eager to strengthen his midfield options following Casemiro’s departure, and both Tonali and Atalanta star Ederson have emerged as major transfer targets.
Man United target Tonali and Ederson
According to the Manchester Evening News, United have already reached a verbal agreement with Ederson on a five-year contract, while negotiations with Atalanta over a deal worth around £43 million are continuing.
Tonali has also been heavily linked with a move to Manchester after Newcastle failed to secure European football.
The Magpies are reportedly demanding around £86 million for the Italian international, though United are said to be optimistic about completing a double signing.
Despite the excitement surrounding the potential arrivals, neither player may get their favoured shirt number.
Italian star Sandro Tonali has worn the No.8 shirt throughout much of his career, but that jersey currently belongs to club captain Bruno Fernandes, who remains central to Carrick’s plans.
Ederson, meanwhile, prefers No.13, but the number is already occupied by Patrick Dorgu. Alternative vacant shirts, including No.12, 19, and 22, may instead become available if the Brazilian joins United this summer.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh