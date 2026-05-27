Legendary French footballer Emmanuel Petit has outlined how Arsenal can overcome Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final

Fresh from sealing the Premier League title, the Gunners now have the chance to crown a remarkable season when they face PSG on May 30

PSG, meanwhile, will be aiming to tighten their grip on European football after their crushing 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in last season’s final

Emmanuel Petit believes Arsenal has everything needed to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest.

The ex-France international, who enjoyed a successful spell with the North London club between 1997 and 2000, feels Mikel Arteta’s side should approach the showdown with confidence rather than fear.

Arsenal receive key notes on how to defeat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30, 2026. Photos by Catherine Ivill - AMA, S. Mellar and Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

How Arsenal can beat PSG in UCL final

Speaking on talkSPORT, Petit insisted the newly crowned Premier League champions possess enough quality to hurt Luis Enrique’s men if they stay true to their identity.

During the discussion, the 1998 World Cup winner agreed that PSG still have vulnerable areas despite their impressive European run.

He highlighted concerns around the French side’s backline and also questioned the reliability of captain Marquinhos, even though he admitted goalkeeper Matvey Safonov has improved in recent months.

Still, Petit believes mentality will decide the outcome more than tactics.

He said, as quoted by talkSPORT:

"Just play your football. Look Paris Saint-Germain in the eyes. Come on the pitch and play your own football.

"You have to forget about how they play. You have to put something personal on the pitch."

Petit also urged Arsenal’s players to embrace the occasion and remember the journey that brought them to the biggest night in European club football.

The Frenchman believes conquering the Premier League has already proven the character within Arteta’s dressing room.

"Come on the pitch, and you want to win that final. It doesn't matter who you are playing against.

"This is, for me, the solution. If I am an Arsenal player, I will come into that final thinking, 'Listen guys, for 16 months now this team has been the worst team to beat on the planet.

"They have amazing players, they are so good collectively, but it doesn't matter. We have qualities. We are strong."

Arsenal remain the only unbeaten side in the 2025/26 Champions League campaign, winning 11 and drawing three of their 14 games en route to the final. Photo by John Walton/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal chase historic record in UCL final

Petit further pointed to Arsenal’s remarkable European campaign this season, with the Gunners still unbeaten after 14 Champions League matches.

"'We [Arsenal] just won the Premier League, the toughest league in the world. In the Champions League, we've been one of the most improving teams in the last three or four years, so we have the quality to hurt them as well'.

"Tactically, this is very interesting."

According to UEFA, only nine clubs have completed an unbeaten Champions League campaign. Arsenal are now just one victory away from joining that exclusive list.

Standing in their path, however, is a PSG side looking to successfully defend the European crown after last season’s historic triumph over Inter Milan in the final.

Saturday’s showdown at the Puskás Aréna also revives memories of last season’s semi-final, where Luis Enrique’s men eliminated Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate before going on to lift the trophy for the first time in club history.

PSG hit with injury concerns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that PSG were hit with major injury worries ahead of the Champions League final after two key players suffered setbacks.

The development comes as a huge boost for the Premier League champions before the showdown in Budapest.

Source: YEN.com.gh