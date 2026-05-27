PSG Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead of Champions League Final Against Arsenal
- PSG face major injury concerns ahead of the Champions League final as two of their key players suffer setbacks
- It represents a major boost for Premier League champions before the showdown in Budapest
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Paris Saint-Germain have suffered a major setback ahead of their Champions League final against Arsenal, with injury concerns continuing to grow around two key players.
Luis Enrique’s side head into Saturday’s showdown in Budapest on May 30, 2026, as reigning European champions, but uncertainty over Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele has disrupted preparations.
Hakimi and Dembele injury updates
According to the EPL Index, Hakimi is now considered a serious doubt for the final after spending nearly a month sidelined with a thigh injury.
The Moroccan defender has not featured since PSG’s semi-final first-leg clash against Bayern Munich, and reports suggest he may only return to full training later this week.
His absence would be a significant blow given his pace, attacking quality, and experience in big European matches.
PSG recently organised an internal training match, but Hakimi was unable to participate, further increasing concerns over his fitness before facing Arsenal.
Meanwhile, Dembele is also being assessed after picking up an issue during PSG’s defeat to Paris FC. However, there is greater optimism surrounding the French winger’s availability, with the club hoping he can recover in time for the final.
Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive full of confidence after winning the Premier League title, and any weakness in PSG’s squad could prove decisive on Europe’s biggest stage.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh