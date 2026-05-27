PSG face major injury concerns ahead of the Champions League final as two of their key players suffer setbacks

It represents a major boost for Premier League champions before the showdown in Budapest

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Paris Saint-Germain have suffered a major setback ahead of their Champions League final against Arsenal, with injury concerns continuing to grow around two key players.

Luis Enrique’s side head into Saturday’s showdown in Budapest on May 30, 2026, as reigning European champions, but uncertainty over Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele has disrupted preparations.

Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi are said to be major doubts for the Champions League final against Arsenal. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Hakimi and Dembele injury updates

According to the EPL Index, Hakimi is now considered a serious doubt for the final after spending nearly a month sidelined with a thigh injury.

The Moroccan defender has not featured since PSG’s semi-final first-leg clash against Bayern Munich, and reports suggest he may only return to full training later this week.

His absence would be a significant blow given his pace, attacking quality, and experience in big European matches.

PSG recently organised an internal training match, but Hakimi was unable to participate, further increasing concerns over his fitness before facing Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Dembele is also being assessed after picking up an issue during PSG’s defeat to Paris FC. However, there is greater optimism surrounding the French winger’s availability, with the club hoping he can recover in time for the final.

Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive full of confidence after winning the Premier League title, and any weakness in PSG’s squad could prove decisive on Europe’s biggest stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh