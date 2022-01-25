Ghanaians are jubilant following news of the capital city, Accra, being ranked the number 1 travel destination in Africa

The list by Time Magazine was extracted from a total of more than 100 different places worldwide

YEN.com.gh has been able to find some heartwarming reactions shared by Ghanaians who saw the development online

Accra, Ghana has been ranked as Africa's best travel destination for the year by the world-famous organization, Time Magazine.

Mozambique, Egypt, South Africa, Rwanda, Morocco, Botswana, and Cape Verde followed after Ghana in that order.

The list highlights one hundred extraordinary travel destinations around the world in the annual list of the World's Greatest Places as a tribute to the people and businesses at the forefront of those industries.

It is indicated that the destinations are being recognized because, amid extraordinary circumstances, they found ways to adapt, build and innovate.

The list also shines a light on ingenuity, creativity, revitalization, and reopenings in destinations across the world.

Akosua Manu, a Political Activist and Serial Entrepreneur shared the development on her Twitter handle where it has received lots of reactions from Ghanaians.

Comments from social media users

Below were some of the comments sighted by YEN.com.gh under the post.

@ghanaplaylist replying to @KozieOzie said:

Not surprised, if our leaders will take advantage and fix our roads so is easy to get around the country. More people will come. Ghana is not perfect but is really an amazing place.

Henry with the handle @hassahakuffo replied to @KozieOzie saying.

Lake Kivu and surroundings is beautiful, worth seeing.

