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Manchester United Line Up Ederson As Ideal Casemiro Replacement In Summer Transfer Plan
Football

Manchester United Line Up Ederson As Ideal Casemiro Replacement In Summer Transfer Plan

by  Gariba Raubil
2 min read
  • Casemiro’s exit has opened the door for Manchester United’s midfield rebuild ahead of the 2026/27 season
  • Ederson has emerged as a top priority target for the Red Devils as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his squad
  • The Serie A star has been compared to Arsenal midfield dominion Declan Rice

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With the summer transfer window approaching, Manchester United are preparing for what could be their first major signing of the market, with midfield reinforcement now the priority after a strong end to the 20250-26 season.

Following the expected departure of Casemiro, the club is targeting a like-for-like replacement.

Manchester United, Casemiro, Ederson Atalanta, Manchester United transfer news, Premier League transfers, summer transfer window 2026, Manchester United midfield targets, Casemiro replacement, Elliot Anderson, Nottingham Forest midfielder
Manchester United reportedly see Atalanta's Ederson as a perfect replacement for the departing Casemiro. Image credit: Massimo
Source: Getty Images

Ederson on Manchester United's radar

Atalanta’s Ederson has emerged as the leading candidate, valued at around £38.3m, with talks reportedly advanced and other negotiations paused to focus on a move to Old Trafford.

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The Serie A side are said to accept the deal, while manager Raffaele Palladino hinted the situation reflects ongoing transfer discussions.

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According to the Manchester Evening News, another option is Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest, though his fee could exceed £100m amid interest from Manchester City.

Ederson is a dynamic ball-winning midfielder with strong tackling ability, excellent reading of play, and the energy to transition quickly into attack.

His profile has drawn comparisons with Declan Rice and echoes the traits of Casemiro and Ander Herrera.

A deal at this price would be an ideal start to United’s summer rebuild, strengthening the engine room significantly moving forward into the new season.

This would represent a cost-effective and intelligent start to the summer transfer window for Manchester United as they rebuild their midfield options for success.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

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