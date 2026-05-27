Casemiro’s exit has opened the door for Manchester United’s midfield rebuild ahead of the 2026/27 season

Ederson has emerged as a top priority target for the Red Devils as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his squad

The Serie A star has been compared to Arsenal midfield dominion Declan Rice

With the summer transfer window approaching, Manchester United are preparing for what could be their first major signing of the market, with midfield reinforcement now the priority after a strong end to the 20250-26 season.

Following the expected departure of Casemiro, the club is targeting a like-for-like replacement.

Manchester United reportedly see Atalanta's Ederson as a perfect replacement for the departing Casemiro. Image credit: Massimo

Source: Getty Images

Ederson on Manchester United's radar

Atalanta’s Ederson has emerged as the leading candidate, valued at around £38.3m, with talks reportedly advanced and other negotiations paused to focus on a move to Old Trafford.

The Serie A side are said to accept the deal, while manager Raffaele Palladino hinted the situation reflects ongoing transfer discussions.

According to the Manchester Evening News, another option is Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest, though his fee could exceed £100m amid interest from Manchester City.

Ederson is a dynamic ball-winning midfielder with strong tackling ability, excellent reading of play, and the energy to transition quickly into attack.

His profile has drawn comparisons with Declan Rice and echoes the traits of Casemiro and Ander Herrera.

A deal at this price would be an ideal start to United’s summer rebuild, strengthening the engine room significantly moving forward into the new season.

This would represent a cost-effective and intelligent start to the summer transfer window for Manchester United as they rebuild their midfield options for success.

Source: YEN.com.gh