About 150 workers have been laid off by Contracta Construction UK Ltd. following nearly two years of stalled work on key Kumasi projects

The company said it has received only one payment since 2024, forcing it to scale down operations despite compensating affected staff

Ongoing negotiations with government offer hope for a possible resumption of work and recall of the laid-off workers

Contracta Construction UK Ltd., the firm handling the Kejetia Phase II Market redevelopment, the Komfo Anokye Maternity and Children’s Block, and the Prempeh I International Airport project, has laid off about 150 workers after nearly two years of inactivity.

The move follows prolonged delays in government payments, which have stalled progress on the major Kumasi-based projects.

150 workers laid off as Kejetia, KATH and airport projects stall. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, the company’s Public Relations and Community Liaison Consultant in Kumasi, Emmanuel Danso, said engineers, technicians and labourers were affected as part of efforts to cut costs amid mounting financial strain.

He disclosed that only one payment has been received from government since 2024, significantly hampering project execution.

Danso noted that all affected workers were compensated before their exit.

“Since May 2024, we have received only one payment. So, while negotiations with the government are ongoing, it has become necessary for us to reduce our staff strength… This is not a situation where they are being sent away empty-handed,” he said.

He added that discussions with government are ongoing, expressing hope that work will resume and workers may be recalled.

Akufo-Addo urges Mahama to complete Agenda 111

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former President Nana Akufo-Addo had urged the government to complete and operationalise the stalled Agenda 111 hospitals to improve healthcare in Ghana.

Speaking at the Kyebi Government Hospital’s centenary celebrations, he stressed that continuity, not disruption, is key to a successful health system.

Local leaders and medical staff also highlighted the urgent need for upgrades, including maternity and children’s wards.

Source: YEN.com.gh