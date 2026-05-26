A young student has shared the results of his 2026 UTME while speaking about his education goals

The student also expressed interest in developing technology and design skills alongside academics

His post attracted attention online, with social media users encouraging him on his academic journey

A young Nigerian student, Ejedera Emmanuel Fiyinfoluwa, has shared his performance in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) while outlining his plans for higher education.

The student announced on LinkedIn that he had scored 217 in the examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A young student shares details of his academic journey and future goals after the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. Photo credit: Wendy Stone/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Reflecting on the result, Emmanuel described the score as representing more than an academic outcome, noting that the preparation process involved discipline, consistency, and sustained effort.

According to him, preparing for the examination came with pressure, demanding study schedules, and moments of uncertainty, but he remained committed to achieving his educational goals.

The aspiring undergraduate disclosed that he hopes to gain admission into the University of Ibadan, where he intends to study Economics.

Beyond academics, Emmanuel also stated that he plans to build practical skills in technology and design as part of his long-term personal and professional development.

He expressed appreciation to individuals who encouraged and supported him throughout the examination process, noting that their guidance contributed to his journey.

His post has since drawn reactions online, with social media users sharing encouragement and wishing him success in his admission plans.

The UTME remains one of the key requirements for students seeking admission into tertiary institutions across Nigeria, with candidates often using social media to share results and academic aspirations.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh