Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

SHS Leaver Posts His Results Online, Begs for Help to Enter Prestigious University: "I Want to Study Economics"
Education

SHS Leaver Posts His Results Online, Begs for Help to Enter Prestigious University: "I Want to Study Economics"

by  Edwin Abanga reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
2 min read
  • A young student has shared the results of his 2026 UTME while speaking about his education goals
  • The student also expressed interest in developing technology and design skills alongside academics
  • His post attracted attention online, with social media users encouraging him on his academic journey

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

A young Nigerian student, Ejedera Emmanuel Fiyinfoluwa, has shared his performance in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) while outlining his plans for higher education.

The student announced on LinkedIn that he had scored 217 in the examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

University of Ibadan, Nigeria Education, Student Achievement, Academic Journey, Higher Education, Education News, University Admission, Youth Inspiration, Student Success, LinkedIn Story, Academic Goals, Nigerian Student, Social Media Story
A young student shares details of his academic journey and future goals after the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. Photo credit: Wendy Stone/Getty Images
Source: UGC

Reflecting on the result, Emmanuel described the score as representing more than an academic outcome, noting that the preparation process involved discipline, consistency, and sustained effort.

According to him, preparing for the examination came with pressure, demanding study schedules, and moments of uncertainty, but he remained committed to achieving his educational goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The aspiring undergraduate disclosed that he hopes to gain admission into the University of Ibadan, where he intends to study Economics.

Read also

Pilot draws attention after arriving at nephew’s school career day in helicopter

Beyond academics, Emmanuel also stated that he plans to build practical skills in technology and design as part of his long-term personal and professional development.

He expressed appreciation to individuals who encouraged and supported him throughout the examination process, noting that their guidance contributed to his journey.

His post has since drawn reactions online, with social media users sharing encouragement and wishing him success in his admission plans.

The UTME remains one of the key requirements for students seeking admission into tertiary institutions across Nigeria, with candidates often using social media to share results and academic aspirations.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

Hot:
Marcela borges Taiwan female names Yaytseslav Yaytseslavs videos Pete hegseth