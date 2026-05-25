A Nigerian man has shared how he moved from using a generator to installing a solar power system due to rising fuel costs and frequent breakdowns.

He says the decision was driven by financial strain and unreliable repairs from mechanics, prompting him to seek a more stable energy solution.

The solar installation now powers several household appliances, with the remaining cost being paid in instalments.

A Nigerian man has shared his experience of transitioning from generator power to solar energy, citing high fuel costs and recurring mechanical issues as the key reasons behind his decision.

In a post that has gained attention online, the man explained that maintaining a generator had become increasingly expensive and unreliable.

Man fed up with faulty generator switches to solar power. Photo credit: AFP Contributor/Getty Images,@itsheadyagain/X

Source: UGC

He noted that frequent breakdowns, coupled with unsuccessful repair attempts, left him searching for a more sustainable alternative.

According to him, the continuous financial burden of fuel purchases and repair expenses made it difficult to rely on generators for a consistent electricity supply.

He said he eventually opted for a solar power system after finding a provider that offered a flexible payment plan. The arrangement allowed him to make an initial deposit and complete the balance over time, making the installation more accessible.

The man installed a 2.5 kilovolt-ampere solar system at a total cost of N2.2 million, amounting to Ghc 18, 589, with an initial payment of N1.1 million (Ghc9,294).

He stated that the installation was completed within two days of payment.

He added that the system now powers essential household appliances, including a refrigerator, fans, internet equipment, a television set, and laptops, providing a more stable electricity supply for his home.

The remaining balance is being paid in instalments, which he described as manageable compared to his previous spending on fuel and repairs.

He expressed satisfaction with the decision, noting that the switch to solar energy had significantly reduced stress and improved his daily living conditions.

Read the X post here:

Source: YEN.com.gh