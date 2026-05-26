Carlos Queiroz has broken his silence after unveiling his 28-man squad for Ghana’s pre-World Cup friendly against Wales

The Portuguese tactician made several bold and surprising calls as he continues shaping Ghana's list ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Queiroz, who previously described himself as a 'winning coach', has been tasked with guiding Ghana out of a difficult group at the Mundial

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has spoken for the first time after unveiling his 28-man squad for Ghana’s international friendly against Wales ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The veteran tactician stirred major debate with several bold selections, handing recalls to some familiar faces while leaving out a number of high-profile names.

His squad includes five goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven attackers as preparations intensify for the Mundial in North America.

Carlos Queiroz: Black Stars Coach Breaks Silence After Announcing 28-Man Squad to Face Wales

Source: Getty Images

Baba, Nuamah return as big names snubbed

One of the standout decisions was the return of Baba Abdul Rahman, who rejoins the national setup after almost three years away.

Winger Ernest Nuamah also makes his comeback after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. According to Transfermarkt, the Olympique Lyonnais forward has managed just 32 minutes of football this season following a serious long-term injury.

Elsewhere, defender Abdul Mumin returns after recovering from an ACL setback while Alidu Seidu is back in contention following his own injury struggles at Stade Rennais.

However, the omissions have generated even more discussion.

Former captain Andre Ayew was left out once again, dealing another setback to his hopes of appearing at a fourth World Cup.

The absence of MLS duo Joseph Paintsil and Prince Owusu also raised eyebrows after both players enjoyed strong starts to the 2026 calendar year.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus was understandably omitted as he continues recovery from the injury setback that has kept him out since January.

Regular names such as Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey and Alexander Djiku all retained their places in the squad.

Interestingly, only two locally based players earned selection – Benjamin Asare and Solomon Agbasi, both from Accra Hearts of Oak.

Carlos Queiroz: Black Stars Coach Breaks Silence After Announcing 28-Man Squad to Face Wales

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz sends message to Black Stars players

Following the squad announcement, Queiroz took to Instagram page to share a short but powerful message to his players:

“Trust yourself as much as I trust in you. All the best,” he wrote.

Below is Queiroz's post on Instagram:

The statement offered a glimpse into the confidence the 73-year-old has in the group selected for the Wales assignment and potentially the World Cup itself.

Since taking over the Black Stars, Queiroz has repeatedly stressed that mentality and discipline will be just as important as talent on football’s biggest stage.

At his unveiling, the former Real Madrid CF manager described himself as a 'winning coach', insisting his philosophy is not built around defensive or attacking labels, but around securing results.

He will now hope to begin his tenure on a positive note when Ghana face Wales on June 2 before turning attention fully to the World Cup.

The Black Stars open their Group L campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17 before meeting England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia.

Source: YEN.com.gh