Social media users have heaped praises on a daycare school that organized a mini rep your school event for its pupils

Photos that have got many netizens talking captured the little kids in uniforms of some A-list school in the Central and Western and Greater Accra regions

The schools have been praised for being innovative and for inspiring the little ones to endeavor to go to these schools even though they are very young

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users have been thrown into a frenzy after a daycare school in Ghana released photos of its pupils dressed in uniforms of some prominent Senior High Schools (SHS) in Ghana.

The photos which were shared on the Facebook page of captured pupils of the Legends Of Tomorrow Early Learning Center in Takoradi neatly dressed in uniforms of eleven high schools such as Wesley Girls SHS, Adisadel College, Mfantiman Girls, Mfantsipim School, Holy Child School and Presbyterian Boys Legon, among others.

Photos of young kids wearing SHS uniform Photos credit @Joy Prime/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The enchanting photos of confident-looking young girls and boys have warmed the hearts of many netizens on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians praise school authorities for the innovativeness

Old students of these schools did not pass the chance to give thumbs up to the pupils for ably representing them.

Philbertha Benneh

My people and surprises Aseeeeyyy!!!!!!!

Christian Mutan Niwun

So not a single parent thought of a Technical school? This is not the sure way go. Over 80% are going to be out of school and crying for jobs. TVET should be promoted to our kids. Those schools are good but TVET is the best.

I am a proud product of Technical education and I will recommend it to anyone anyday always. Accra Technical Training Center is the school

Jeninfer Appiah

Woow, beautiful experience,

Delove Tetteh

Years later there will be news referring to this day and this post that one of this children made it to one of the schools they rep

Qwaqu Amoah

ADISCO had the largest number of pupils, in the male category. May their dreams come to pass

Winnie Ackerson

GEYHEY to the whole wiase

Lil Win Shows Off Dancing Skills While Dancing with JHS 3 Students at Send-Off Party; Folks Impressed

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win showed how much he loved the children in his Great Minds International School as he threw a send-off party to celebrate the students who had just written their BECE.

Not only did he throw a party, but he joined the students in their celebration.

In a video he shared on his social media, Lil Win was captured dancing with the excited students wearing their school tracksuits.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh