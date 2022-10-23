Popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah is the proprietor of Great Minds International School, an ultramodern school in Kumasi

After the Basic Education Certification Examination, Lil Win held a send-off party for its JHS 3 students

The video of Lil Win's send-off party amused many social media users as Lil Win was spotted having fun with the students

Lil Win has always had a soft spot for children. From sharing pens to paying the mock examination fees of students in his district, the actor has always shown his affection towards children.

In a similar style, he showed how much he loved the children in his Great Minds International School. Lil Win threw a send-off party to celebrate the students who had just written their BECE. Not only did he throw a party, but he joined the students in their celebration.

Lil Win dancing with students Photo Source: @officiallilwin

From a video he shared on his social media, Lil Win was captured dancing with the excited students wearing their school tracksuits. He captioned his post;

As a School Proprietor I stand on behalf of My Teachers, Parents and Students to say a very big “thank You” to the Most High GOD for this successful Journey from crèche to Jhs 3 ……we had a little send off party for our Jhs 3 Students @greatmindsinternational_

GreatMinds impacting the Generation!!! GreatMinds Adwene kɛseɛ ankasa !!!

Social Media Users React To Lil Win's Post

emily_brezzet_

Congratulations to them .keep going high the most talented actor ❤️

ebenezer_essah11

You can’t hate my man

bernardampong6

That's great... changing lives

efia_benewaa

So lovely congratulations to them

Lil Win Free Pen Tour: Kind Actor Donates Pens To Multiple Senior High Schools

In other news, as part of his One Student, One Pen project, Lil Win set out on a mission to distribute free pens to students in Senior High Schools. This was in collaboration with the pen brand DPS; the actor visited several schools to distribute free pens to students.

For his project, Lil Win visited many schools in the Ashanti Region. The thoughtful act was the actor's small way of assisting students who were writing exams.

