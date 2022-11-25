Two Ghanaians fans have sparked reactions after calling for four players to be withdrawn from the Ghana team in the ongoing World Cup

The players are Jordan Ayew, Inaki Willaims, Baba Rahman and Antoine Semenyo

Netizens have expressed diverse opinions over the comments by the two displeased Ghanaians

Following Ghana’s defeat to Portugal in their first group game at the World Cup, many netizens have taken to social media to give their reactions to the performance of the Black Stars players.

In one such video, two Ghanaians have called for Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo and Baba Rahman to leave the camp team right away because their performance is below par.

Photos of Ghanaians lament over first defeat Photo credit @1officialharryxlarry/TikTok @ BSR Agency/Getty Images

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @1officialharryxlarry, two young Ghanaian men who looked displeased with the performance of some Black Stars players singled out the quartet for blame adding that the exclusion of these four players would have changed the outcome of the match.

One of them even said Jordan Ayew's performance is aimed at destroying his father’s legacies.

The 59-second video which came with the caption “Herh Ghana” had raked in over 71,000 likes and 1600 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to first defeat

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the opinions of the duo whereas others admonished the coaching staff to be bold in their decisions.

pricelesslutches

Real talk.Jordan Ayew shaaa too much

Benedikt Ampofo

Inaki williams is a good player

JCAppiah

Partey will always go hard for arsenal but plays like a jon in the national team

KK17

Chale otto addo for explain why he remove our captain and best player as we equalize

Øbìbå Fëstûs

Inaki no do anything he is yet to adapt how Ghana plays

Hawa Osutei

But Ghana really did well ooooo

Nana Aba Anamoah Chastises Otto Addo; Says He Knows Nothing About Tactical Changes

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality and General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM, Nana Aba Anamoah, was in her feelings following Ghana's loss to Portugal in their opening Group H match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The renowned journalist made her feelings known in a series of tweets. In one of the tweets, she went for the head of Black Stars Head Coach, Otto Addo, criticising his substitutions in the Portugal game.

In the tweet, she wrote “Otto Addo knows nothing about tactical changes”

Ghana was defeated by three goals to 2 against Portugal.

