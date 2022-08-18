A Ghanaian man by the name of Joshua Nyarko Amoah has recently shared how he started excelling academically

A LinkedIn post had him revealing that he moved from being the 17th students in his class at Anglican Senior High School to graduating as the best student

Joshua successfully bagged 7As and a 'B' in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination

Joshua Nyarko Amoah, a Ghanaian young man, has recently taken to social media to recount how he moved from being a below-average student in secondary to graduating second to none.

Joshua posing for the camera and a photo of his WASSCE results Photo credit: Joshua Nyarko Amoah/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Joshua had him revealing that in the first term of secondary school, he emerged 17th in his classroom, but he worked hard from that point and ended up graduating as the best Business student.

"In SHS I moved from being 17th in form1 first term, to being the best graduating student in the business faculty for WASSCE 2014 - this was pure hardwork + zero talent."

He also shared that he went for his WASSCE results after eight good years. Joshua brilliantly bagged 7As and 1 B. He is a past student of Anglican Senior High School.

"So finally I went back to WAEC for my certificate. Indeed, hardwork breaks no bone. Ps: I could have done better in English Language. Not my fault though, I was in Kumasi."

University of Ghana Law School Denies Young Ghanaian Man Admission After Bagging 7As in WASSCE

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the story of a Ghanaian young man by the name of Francis Assan was shared by his brother, Dickson Assan, on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Dickson Assan had him revealing that his brother Francis was rejected by the University of Ghana Law school for getting a 'B2' in social studies although he got 'A's in all other subjects.

"As to why University of Ghana refused my younger brother, Francis Assan admission to read law still baffles me to date. To them, the B2 in social studies is a blot."

According to Dickson, his brother had no choice but to apply to other schools, given his rejection by UG. Thankfully, he gained admission to the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), where he pursued a degree in Accounting and Finance.

