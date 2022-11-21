A Ghanaian lecturer currently living in the United States says he rejected the chance to teach at KNUST and Kumasi Technical University because of the salary

Speaking to DJ Nyaami in an interview on YouTube, Prof Agorkle said the salary offer the two institutions presented to him was not convincing to persuade him to make the move back to Ghana

He said that teaching is a high-earning job in the USA as compared to Ghana, which is why he chose the former

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Ghanaian lecturer living in the United States has opened up on why turned down the opportunity to become a university lecturer in Ghana

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of SVTV Africa, Mathematics professor, Rowland Dela Agorkle said the issue of salary was the major stumbling block that hindered him from accepting an offer from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and even the Kumasi Technical University to become a lecturer.

Photos of Ghanaian Lecturer in USA Photo credit@ SVTV Africa/Youtube/HESA KNUST/Twitter

Source: UGC

“KNUST and even Kumasi Technical University wanted to employ me as a lecturer when I was in Ghana last year. However, they could not meet my salary expectations. The amount they offered me was not even up to ₵4000. It was between ₵3000 to ₵4000 cedis” he said.

He said looking at his salary in the US, it would not have been a wise move to accept the offer even though that would have meant returning back to his motherland.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I don't want to go into details about my salary but I take way above $5000 a month. Some of the professors even take up to $10,000, so you realized returning to Ghana was not going to be the best decision", he added.

When quizzed as to whether teaching is a lucrative career in the US, Prof Agorkle responded in the affirmative hence urging Ghanaians who yearn work there to make the move.

Ghanaian Teacher Says She Takes Only GH₵600 Every Month Because She Took Loan For Rent

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported a story of a young Ghanaian teacher called Ernestina who has shared how she struggles to make ends meet although she works as a professional teacher with the Ghana Education Service.

In an interview with JoyNews, the young lady who is married with a child indicated that life is tough because she is able to make a disposable income of only GH₵600 every single month.

According to her, she has been compelled to take loans in order to meet the financial demands she has to carry, and that has left her with no option but to survive on the meagre income.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh