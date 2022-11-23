A brilliant Ghanaian girl who chose to make the best out of a bad situation she found herself is being praised by many online

Abena got pregnant while in secondary school, gave birth and managed to sit for WASSCE, excelling in the end

She passed the exams with 4As and 4Bs and gained admission to the University of Cape Coast to pursue a degree

The story of how a Ghanaian young girl who got pregnant in school, sat for the WASSCE exams and excelled has surfaced online and is making waves.

Abena with her child and Bonesman TV, her WASSCE results Photo credit: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

Abena, the 17-year-old, bagged 4As and 4Bs and has been admitted to pursue a degree in Nursing at the University of Cape Coast. She, however, needs support to pay her fee of Ghc4,300, and Ghanaians are being called upon to help make that happen.

A part of @ronnieiseverywhere_official's caption on Instagram read;

Abena has, currently, been admitted into the university of cape coast (UCC) to pursue Bachelors degree in Nursing. Currently, Abena has to pay GHc4,300 before she can secure this admission into the school so we are here once again to ask for your support. Let us support her to be able to clear this bill to get admission to the university. https://gofund.me/ad248332. 0540169707, 0202072024, Clinton Yeboah. Paypal.me/tbonesgh

At the time of this publication, over 4,500 likes with 72 comments have been racked up.

New Juabeng Senior High School Graduate Who Bagged 5As In WASSCE Seeks Financial Support

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Douglas Adongo, a brilliant Ghanaian student who graduated from New Jabeng Senior High School in 2021, recently took to social media to ask for financial support.

The young man took to his LinkedIn timeline, shared his WASSCE results which he bagged 5As and 3Bs and asked internet users to help him continue his education.

His actual post read; Kindly help me out, so I can continue my education..Thank You. Douglas' post has attracted over 70 reactions, with over 10 comments and 8 reposts since it surfaced.

Ghanaians react to Douglas' request for financial support for tertiary education

Daniel Adjei commented:

Apply to KNUST and reach out to me let’s take it from there. All the best in advance

Michael KWABENA Ampomah suggested:

Kindly apply to KNUST. There are a lot of opportunities available for students like you Theophilus Yankyera,

